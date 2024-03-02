Why restaurants should invest in fire safety measures

In the tapestry of Bangladesh's bustling cities, culinary havens and industrious factories share a disconcerting vulnerability—i.e., the ever-present threat of fire. An untamed flame may ignite a tornado of destruction with astonishing speed in any location, from the enormous floors of manufacturing factories to the hot kitchens of small eateries. Tragically, fires have destroyed many establishments in Bangladesh, including the Tazreen Garments factory, the recent Baily Road tragedy, and the inferno that decimated Chawkbazar. These events highlight the critical need for comprehensive fire protection measures.

A clear, accessible, and well-maintained emergency exit is one of the most basic, yet, sadly neglected protections in any facility that accommodates human life. Within the tumultuous dance of flames, seconds acquire greater value than gold or money.

Unfortunately, numerous fire incidents across Bangladesh have exposed a shocking disregard for this important safety rule. According to Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, there were 27,624 fire occurrences nationwide in 2023 that resulted in about 102 fatalities—29 women and 73 men—and 281 burn injuries, while an average of 77 fire incidents were reported each day. The estimated loss resulting from the fires was Tk 792,36,82,014, according to the data.

Of the total number of fire incidents, 9,813 incidents (35.52 percent) resulted from an electric short circuit, 4,906 incidents (17.76 percent) from burning cigarettes, 4,117 incidents (15.11 percent) from ovens, 923 incidents (3.34 percent) from playing with fire, 770 incidents (2.79 percent) from gas pipeline leaks, 124 incidents (0.45 percent) from explosions of gas cylinders and boilers, and 87 incidents from firecrackers. There are five fire incidents in Dhaka every day, with Mirpur having the most.

The recent Baily Road incident speaks volumes. On Thursday, February 29, 2024, at around 9:45 p.m., a fire started in a seven-story commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The "Kacchi Bhai" restaurant was where the fire started, and it eventually spread to the rest of the structure. The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall was completely destroyed by fire, which also left over 20 people injured and at least 46 dead in total. Seventy people, including 42 unconscious persons, were pulled from the rooftop and other floors by firefighters. Inspector Bachchu Mia, the person in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost, stated on Friday morning that 35 remains had been identified and turned over to family members.

The state minister for disaster management and relief announced that the family of each deceased person would receive Tk 25,000. According to Shahjadi Sultana, the duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters control room, the fire was contained at 11:50 p.m., two hours after it started, by firemen working with police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Syed Mubarak Hossain's (50) dream—who was at the restaurant with his family members—of taking his wife and children to Italy with him will now remain incomplete, as all five members of the family perished in the fire that engulfed the building. Two BUET students also lost their precious lives. A boy who just started his job as a security guard three days ago, couldn't survive the fire. A teacher of Viquarunnisa along with her daughter left us. A mother and her two children lost their lives—it was found that she had called her husband to save them. And the death of an Awami League leader has also been announced.

Most restaurants are unable to comply with the regulations because of a lack of knowledge, carelessness, or budgetary limitations. Expanding and constructing fire exits in restaurants is a moral requirement based on the idea of saving lives, not just a way to check boxes to satisfy legal requirements. Restaurant owners can show their dedication to the security and wellbeing of their employees and customers by meeting and even exceeding regulatory criteria.

The multi-story building on Bailey Road that caught fire and killed people had no fire escape, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Next time when you enter a factory or a restaurant, consider taking a moment to observe your surroundings. Are the emergency exits easily accessible and well-marked? Does the atmosphere convey a sense of readiness? By doing this, we can make sure that public buildings continue to be hubs of activity and prosperity, rather than possible sites for disasters.

Zareen Tasneem Zahra is an undergraduate student at North South University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.