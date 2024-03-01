Editorial
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:39 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Is the Bailey Road fire at all shocking?

Violation of building and fire safety codes cannot be the norm
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:52 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:39 PM
Bailey road fire

In a grave reminder of the precarity of our urban lives, a night out with family and friends turned into an unimaginable tragedy for those visiting the restaurants at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall building on February 29. As of writing this editorial, 46 people, including three children, have already died in the fire that broke out around 9.50 pm on Thursday at the Bailey Road building, and at least 20 others have been critically injured. Fire service officials say there were cooking gas tanks on almost every floor of the building. Meanwhile, there were only two elevators and a staircase in the building, with no emergency exit, forcing some to resort to desperate measures such as jumping out of windows to evade the flames. Those who couldn't, asphyxiated to death.

Fire at New Super Market in Dhaka
Read more

After another fire, we can only point the finger of blame inward

Anyone who has visited the building in question—or for that matter, any such building in Dhaka housing restaurants and cafes perilously perched on top of one another—knows these establishments, flouting a host of building and fire safety codes, are always a flicker away from disaster. As we mourn the untimely and avoidable death of the victims, we must ask ourselves, can we really be surprised that such an incident happened? An overwhelming majority of commercial establishments and high-rise buildings in Dhaka and other cities of the country are built without following fire safety and building codes, with our authorities ignoring or, in most cases, enabling such violations in exchange of hefty bribes. For how long will we continue to ignore the structural flaws and failures which make such incidents not accidents but structural killings?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Buildings and markets at high risk of fire
Read more

Drastic action is a must to reduce fire risks

The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) requires high-rise owners to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Fire Service contingent upon ensuring heat, flame, and smoke detectors, hydrants, sprinklers, fire fighting equipment, emergency evacuation protocol, and more before completing construction work. Following the deadly FR Tower fire on Kemal Ataturk Avenue in 2019, the Housing and Public Works minister admitted that at least 66 percent of the buildings in Dhaka were built in violation of the codes; Rajuk officials stated that the number in reality was much higher. But since then, what have the authorities done to ensure compliance? Despite repeated and avoidable fires in the capital alone over the past decade, we have not seen any noteworthy initiatives to ensure even a modicum of good governance in public works, much less an acknowledgement of authorities' own complicity in these killings. We deserve an answer from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the city authorities about their deadly reluctance to perform their duties.

Bangabazar Fire
Read more

Bangabazar fire: Another avoidable disaster

Every time a fire breaks out, we go through the same motions: we register our shock, spend a few days dissecting the flaws of the building in question, form a probe committee, file a case against the building owners at most, and then conveniently forget to hold anyone accountable for the systemic failures. Will this time be any different?

Related topic:
bailey road firebailey road deathkacchi bhai fire incidentFire and Building Safety in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Aranyak natyadal, cancel show, rarang, chanchal chowdhury, facebook post, Mamunur Rashid three-day-long leap year birthday celebration,

Aranyak Natyadal cancels show over Bailey Road fire tragedy

8h ago
bailey road fire

'I jumped off the roof for my life'

14h ago
Blaze-hit building has no fire exit

Bailey Road fire: PM expresses anger over lack of fire exit

14h ago

President, PM express shock over Bailey Road blaze

16h ago
Young cinematographer loses life at Bailey Road fire tragedy

Young cinematographer loses life at Bailey Road fire tragedy

11h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification