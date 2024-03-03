Fire exits horrifying at many city eateries

Just like on Bailey Road, a prominent feature of Banani road-11, Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Satmasjid Road, Khilagon Taltola and Mirpur-11 traffic circle are tall buildings that house restaurants, cafes and commercial kitchens on every floor.

As the Bailey Road fire has shown, a blatant disregard for safety is just as prominent as the buildings themselves.

The Daily Star visited 37 such"restaurant buildings" that housed over 100 restaurants and found 22 buildings with safety lapses that could potentially lead to human casualties in case of a fire.

Our correspondents looked at whether there was any fire exit, whether the stairwell of the egress was protected by a fire-rated door, and whether the stairway was being used as storage.

"Since these buildings are mixed-use buildings, they must have a separate fire exit," said Professor Adil Muhammed Khan, head of the Institute of Planning and Development.

"Our current laws do not mention restaurants as a category of occupancy. This leaves a loophole. We recommend that the next amendment to the building construction rules include this," he said.

DHANMONDI

Across Satmasjid Road, 21 such "restaurant buildings" were visited, and our correspondents noted 8 with violations.

An 11-storey building on one end of the road with at least eight restaurants was found to be storing LPG cylinders on both the main stairwells and the emergency exit.

Large 45 kg gas cylinders were seen at the unmarked emergency exit on three floors and two large cylinders at the main stairwell on the sixth floor.

The staircases were being used to store large boxes, thereby obstructing egress during an emergency.

An eight-storey "restaurant building" next to this building had no emergency exit, and neither did a six-storey building housing a jam-packed burger joint.

A seven-storey and six-storey building had no emergency exit.

At a popular 14-storey restaurant hub, the emergency stairway on the 8th and 10th floors was occupied by large boxes.

At another 13-storey cafe and restaurant building, the fire-escape door was locked on the ground floor – the main point of egress ??!!. A side exit was created but that leads straight to a semi-outdoor kitchen operated with LPG cylinders, and one cannot leave the building without crossing it.

A 12-storey restaurant tower on road-27 stored broken furniture on its main stairway.

The ground floor door of a fire exit at this Dhanmondi restaurant was found locked. Photo: Star

BANANI AND MIRPUR

Correspondents documented violations in four high-rise buildings housing 21 restaurants in total.

A 21-storey building on Kamal Ataturk Avenue had only one stairway barely wide enough for two people to pass.

A lift operator at the building said, "In case of a fire, that narrow stairway is the only escape route."

The building housed at least three restaurants on the first and second floors, while the upper floors are occupied by a private university.

In 2019, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha marked this building as risky.

Another 13-storey building with five restaurants on road-11 had only one stairway. There were no fire-rated doors to keep the stairs safe.

The stairway was partially blocked by construction materials on the second-floor.

Across the street from this building is another 13-storey building with seven restaurants. But it has no emergency exit or fire-rated doors.

Another seven-storey building in Banani with six restaurants was found to have a single narrow stairway– and even these stairs were used for storing four 45KG LPG gas cylinders.

A side exit leads straight to a semi-outdoor kitchen that uses LPG. Photo: Star

KHILGAON

The only way out of a five-storey restaurant building at Taltola are two flights of steel rung stairs that lead from the first floor to the ground.

A single staircase in this building leads to this steel structure at the first floor, which would become unusable in case of a fire.

Another seven-storied building with three popular restaurants and a popular electronics store has only one staircase and even that was only three feet wide.

A similar situation was found in another five-storied building with six restaurants and one sweetmeat shop, and another three-storied building with three restaurants, one rooftop restaurant and one beauty parlor.

BAILEY ROAD

This correspondent visited five buildings on Bailey Road that housed at least 22 restaurants and a food court. Three of these buildings have fire safety lapses.

Just adjacent to the building that caught fire on Thursday, stands a 14-storey building, housing a blend of restaurants and residential apartments.

The main stairs are limited to the first floor and the upper floors can only be accessed with elevators.

Towards the back of the building, there was an "exit", adjacent to the restaurant kitchens, but even this provides no escape.

A person exiting through these stairs would face several gas cylinders kept along the narrow path next to "exit" gate in the basement.

A few yards ahead, a 10-storey shopping mall and residential building has a fire exit, but it was found locked.

On the same road, there a nine-story building, housing restaurants on the ground floor and shops and offices up to the third floor had no designated fire exit or door.

The sole staircase of this restaurant building in Banani has little space left with broken furniture scattered along it, which will likely act as fuel in case of a fire. Photo: Star

MIRPUR

Visiting Mirpur-11 area, this newspaper visited at least five restaurants where violations were aplenty.

A restaurant located on top of an 8-storey building, was in a structure that lacked essential fire safety features altogether. It had no emergency fire doors or exits, and the only means of escape were two elevators and a narrow stairway.

In Mirpur 12, a building housing at least 14 restaurants had no fire exit facilities for the first three floors.

In addition, the existing fire exit stairway was found obstructed with construction materials.

Zyma Islam, Abdullah Abbas, Muntakim Saad, Dipan Nandy, Arafat Rahman and Sajjad Hossain contributed to this report.