Are schools open? Simple issue unnecessarily complicated

Are the secondary schools and colleges open today?

It is very likely that no one can answer this seemingly simple question with certainty.

It's because the education ministry did not announce any clear decision on this matter, much to the confusion of millions of students, teachers and guardians in Bangladesh.

As a result, some educational institutions in Dhaka and other parts of the country reopened their doors today despite the heatwave persisting.

And it's not just today that students and their guardians are confused; it all started after the end of the extension of Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays.

Schools and colleges were set to resume classes on April 21, but concerns about the extreme temperatures led to a last-minute extension of the vacation till 27.

The education ministry, however, reopened all schools and colleges the next day, a Sunday, when the country already broke a 76-year record of heatwave days in a single year.

The reopening of schools ignoring concerns of parents caused immediate backlash, with reports of students falling ill and even teacher deaths surfacing.

The High Court intervened on Monday, directing the closure of primary and secondary schools and madrasas until today (Thursday).

Soon after the HC order, the primary education ministry announced closure of all the public primary educational institutions under its jurisdiction till Thursday.

But the education ministry took a strange move. It announced closure of the educational institutions in 27 districts on April 30 (Tuesday), but did not say anything about whether the institutions would be closed today.

What Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said in the meantime did not clarify things.

On Tuesday, when reporters asked him about keeping schools shut on Thursday, Mohibul said, "There is still some time. We hope we will be able to see the court order. We will follow the order."

He also said Met offices reported high temperatures in some districts and the ministry was taking decisions on keeping the schools in those districts shut. "The ministry is making decisions on a daily basis," he added.

But his ministry did not give any decision whether the schools would be open today. Such a lack of formal notice led many to endure the scorching sun to reach schools, only to be informed of closures upon arrival at the gate.

The school authorities are also nonplussed as they did not receive official confirmation. As a result, some schools were closed while others were open.

Should the education ministry not shut the schools for a day complying with the HC order considering the heatwave which is searing the country? Can't the ministry chalk out any better plan for holding classes to make up for the losses?

There should not be obstinacy when the safety of millions of students is involved.