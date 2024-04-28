Parents worried as schools reopen amid heat alert

As primary and secondary schools, along with colleges, reopen today, parents are expressing concerns about the extreme heat and its potential impact on their children's health.

This reopening follows a seven-day holiday extension declared by the government on April 20.

It had decided that all primary and secondary schools, and National University-affiliated colleges across the country will remain closed from April 21 to 27.

They were supposed to reopen on April 21, after the 27-day Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays.

The primary and mass education ministry yesterday said primary schools, which operate in one shift, will be open from 8:00am to 11:30am every day. For schools operating in two shifts, it said the first will be from 8:00am to 9:30am, and the second from 9:45am to 11:30am. Assemblies will not be conducted until the temperature comes down to a tolerable level.

However, the ministry added that pre-primary classes will remain closed until further notice.

Although the authorities have announced these measures and timing to lower the impact of the heatwave on students, parents remain worried as the heat alert, issued by the Met office on Thursday, is in force till today, with no sign of the temperature getting lower.

Saiful Alam, a parent of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College student, voiced concerns about the intense heat potentially causing students to fall ill.

"Just wearing the school uniform in this heat will be a challenge," he said, talking about the difficulties students may face even before entering classrooms.

He further expressed worries about their well-beings during extended periods in overcrowded classrooms.

Shariful Islam Peash, another parent of Motijheel Ideal School and College student, echoed the sentiment.

"As a working parent, it's doubly challenging for me. How can I send my child to school in the morning heat and pick them up later in the afternoon when temperatures are higher?"

Fahmida Karim, a student of Ispahani Girls' School and College, recalled the struggles of the previous year. "Even with fans, classrooms become stuffy and uncomfortable."

It is difficult to focus on study in this heat, she added.

Ziaul Kabir Dulu, president of the Abhibhabak Oikya Forum (Guardian Unity Forum), said that despite the persisting heatwave across the country, the government decided to reopen all schools, colleges and madrasas.

"Young students are being forced to attend the schools with the heatwave still raging. Everyone is compelled to abide by the government's decision.

"If any student's life is endangered or any harm occurs anywhere in the country due to this decision, the government and the school authorities concerned will have to bear the responsibility," he said in a press release.

HEATWAVE IMPACT

A severe heatwave swept through the country last week with Chuadanga recording the highest temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Yesterday, the same district once again endured the highest temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Though Dhaka and Chuadanga saw a slight temperature decrease by 0.1 and 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the conditions remain unbearable for many.

Rahmat Ali, a van driver and resident of Uthli in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila, said, "In my 50 years of life, I've never experienced such intense heat. While driving, it felt as if my head was on fire."

Meanwhile, hospitals in Dhaka are witnessing a surge in patients from across the country presenting with various heat-related symptoms, including cold, cough, fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

At the icddr,b hospital in Mohakhali, an average of 30 patients are being admitted per hour.

On Friday, 512 patients were admitted with diarrhoea-related issues. The day before, the figure was 568, according to hospital officials.

Prof Jahangir Alam, director of Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Institute, said children are getting dehydrated due to excessive sweating, adding that they are primarily being treated for complications related to pneumonia, cold, fever, cough, and asthma.

Meanwhile, commuters in areas like Gulistan, Paltan, Bangla Motor, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar are resorting to using umbrellas and hand fans for relief, while juice and ice cream shops are seeing an increase in customers.

Nur-e-Alam, a rickshaw-puller in Bangla Motor, had to cut his working hours due to the heat, resulting in lower income, while Didar Hossain, a trader at Karwan Bazar, noted a thin presence of consumers since Eid, due to the heat.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at BMD, indicated that the current temperatures are expected to persist for three more days, with a possibility of slight increase.

"We are expecting rain in the north-eastern and north-southern regions, as well as Dhaka, from May 2," he said, adding rainfalls expected on May 3-4, would bring temperatures down.