It was a bomb waiting to go off

Warnings unheeded; no permission for restaurants; two owners, a manager of eateries detained

The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on the capital's Bailey Road had all the catalysts needed to set off a blaze.

Firefighters gave owners of the seven-storey building two warnings about the danger, but they still did not make safety arrangements: there was no emergency exit. Neither was there permission for the seven restaurants.

"These buildings require approval of eight government agencies. Each of the agencies should be accused of the murder by negligence," eminent architect Iqbal Habib told reporters in front of the fire-ravaged building yesterday.

As the inferno ripped through the building late at night on Thursday, investigators say, the numerous cooking gas tanks must have leaked and caused the flames to spread rapidly. Forty-six people including children lost their lives. Thirteen others are fighting for life with burn injuries.

The building, constructed by a developer firm, was handed to the owners in 2013. Defying the conditions set by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), at least seven restaurants were running in it.

Rajuk Chief Town Planner Ashraful Islam said the building owners took their permission for a residential-cum commercial building in 2011.

There was permission to run offices, not restaurants, he told The Daily Star.

FIRE WARNING GOES UNHEARD

The Fire Service and Civil Defense notified the owners of the building and the restaurants about the fire hazards on September 3 and 5 last year and asked them to take safety measures in 90 days.

As these warnings went unheeded, the fire service was preparing to serve another notice, said Adhir Chandra Hawlader, a warehouse inspector who served the two notices.

After the fire was extinguished early yesterday, Brig Gen Main Uddin, director general of fire service, said, "There was no fire safety. There was only a small staircase in the whole building."

The notices of warning were served to Sardar Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Ambrosia Restaurant and Music Café, located on the rooftop. He owns the sixth and seventh floors of the building.

Adhir Chandra told The Daily Star that the notices, detailing the condition of the entire structure, were addressed to Mizanur as he had substantial ownership stake on the property.

The fire authorities insisted that the building owners install two unobstructed stairways and take proper fire and public safety measures in 90 days, the letter reads.

Although Rahman submitted an obligation letter committing to fulfil these requirements, no tangible action was taken, he said.

In the letter, the warehouse inspector mentioned that firefighters found at least 10 faults and loopholes in the building. The letter also revealed that the building had no fire safety plan and didn't receive NOC from the fire service.

"In view of the inspections… your building is found to be in a very fragile condition from the point of view of fire and public safety. It is not desirable at all," reads the letter.

It has a single, narrow staircase only four feet wide. Additionally, the building lacks fire alarms, smoke or heat detectors, indication signs, and a pump house.

It had only six active extinguishers and the generator room had no extinguisher. There were no fire stoppers installed for fire resisting ductwork, the letter mentioned.

The fire safety plan requires that at least 20 percent of the staff undergo training from the fire service, with two fire drills conducted annually. However, these conditions were not met, and the owner failed to conduct any fire drills.

The obligation letter from Sardar Mizanur Rahman mentioned their application for the renewal of the fire licence and a commitment to implement all security measures within the stipulated 90 days.

But the deadline passed without compliance.

"Sardar Mizanur Rahman had told us that they would implement all fire safety measures after talking to the other owners. He was given 90 days. But he didn't oblige," said Adhir.

The Daily Star could not reach Sardar Mizanur Rahman for further comments, and the phone of the building manager, Hamimul Alam, was found to be switched off.

Talking to The Daily Star early yesterday, Lt Col Razaul Karim, director (training, planning and development) of fire service, said, "Only one stairway in such a commercial building is not acceptable. This is a major safety lapse."

Several firefighters, who entered the building during the rescue operation, said there were rooms even under the stairs and on the rooftop.

As a result, people could not even gather on the rooftop, one of them said.

"We have found 33 dead bodies in a single room on the first floor, which was a restaurant. The room has no window at all. And then other bodies were found in another restaurant on the third floor," said Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, chief of the five-member probe body of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

THREE DETAINED

Police yesterday detained three people including two owners of a cafe called Cha Chumuk.

The detainees are Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of Cha Chumuk, and Jisan, manager of Kachchi Bhai.

They have been detained for questioning, and subsequent action will be determined by the gravity of their responsibilities, said Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He said that the fire started at a food shop on the ground floor of the building. The police will file a case over causing death due to negligence. Anyone from the victims' families can also file a case if they want, he added.