Rain likely in parts of Chattogram, Sylhet divisions

Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours from 9:00 am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, it said.

A very severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Jashore and severe heat wave is sweeping over rest part of the Khulna division and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Kishoregonj, Narsingdi, Bagura, Naogaon, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Maulovibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue, read the bulletin.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Jashore at 42.4°C over the past 24 hours till 6:00am today.

On the other hand, the lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 20.6°C.