Process underway to file a case, say police

Police are yet to file a case in connection with Thursday's fire at a seven-storey building on Bailey Road that left 46 people dead so far.

Police said they are working to identify those who are involved with the fire incident.

"We have started the process of filing a case, but it hasn't been completed yet," Akhtarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Ramna zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star around 11:15am today.

"We have detained dozens of people for interrogation -- cleaners, chefs, staffers, and owner of shops. We are now sorting out who are involved with incident. After that, we will release those who have no involvement with the case," he added.

The fire originated at the building of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall that housed shops and diners such as a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Kachchi Bhai, Khana's, Pizza Inn, and Illiyeen, among others.