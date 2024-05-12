83.04pc students pass 2024 SSC, equivalent exams

Girls rejoice over their SSC exam success. The photo was taken at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College.Photo: Palash Khan

Around 83.04 percent students passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent tests, which is 2.65 percentage point higher than last year.

Last year, 80.39 percent students passed the SSC and equivalent exams.

The numbers of GPA-5s have also rose to 1,83,578, which was 1,82,129 last year.

The overall pass rates in the nine education boards are: 83.92 percent in Dhaka, 89.13 percent in Barishal, 82.80 percent in Chattogram, 79.23 percent in Cumilla, 78.43 percent in Dinajpur, 92.33 percent in Jashore, 89.26 percent in Rajshahi, 73.35 percent in Sylhet and 85.00 in Mymensingh.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations started on February 15th and concluded on March 12. The results are typically published within 60 days of the exams' completion.

A total of 2,013,597 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.