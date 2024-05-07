Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 01:02 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 01:16 PM

Bangladesh

How to get your 2024 SSC results on May 12

SSC results 2024

The government will publish the results of the SSC and equivalent exams of 2024 next Sunday.

The candidates can get their results online or through SMS after 11:00am on that day. To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type SSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send the message to 16222.

SSC result 2024
SSC results on May 12

For example, a candidate who sat for the exams under the Dhaka board this year, with a roll number of "123456" will have to send: SSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2024 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, they can also get results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, entering their roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download the result sheet from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by putting in the EIIN number of the institution, said a notification issued by Dhaka education board.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on February 15 and ended on March 12. The results are usually published within 60 days of the completion of the examinations.

