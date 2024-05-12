Education
Sun May 12, 2024
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024

Jashore Education Board tops SSC results

Jashore Education Board clinched the top spot in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations among the nine general boards with a pass rate of 92.33 percent.

Conversely, the Sylhet board recorded the lowest pass rate at 73.35 percent.

Last year, Jashore board scored 86.17 percent, while Sylhet board managed 76.06 percent. Barishal led in 2023 with 90.18 percent, whereas Sylhet again trailed with 76.06 percent.

Education Minister Muhibul Hassan presented the summary and statistics of this year's SSC and equivalent exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban today.

Among other boards, Dhaka achieved 89.32 percent, Barishal 89.13 percent, Chattogram 82.80 percent, Cumilla 79.20 percent, Dinajpur 78.40 percent, Rajshahi 89.25 percent, and Mymensingh 84.97 percent.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.

