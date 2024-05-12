SSC results handed over to PM

The summary and statistics of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to the premier at Gono Bhaban.

A total of 20, 24,192 students sat for the examinations under eleven education boards.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on 12 March and the practical exams concluded on 20 March.

The education minister is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm in this regard.

The SSC results are usually published within 60 days of the exams.