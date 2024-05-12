Education
UNB, Dhaka
Sun May 12, 2024 10:53 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 11:21 AM

Education

SSC results handed over to PM

Screengrab

The summary and statistics of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning.

SSC results 2024
How to get your 2024 SSC results on May 12

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to the premier at Gono Bhaban.

A total of 20, 24,192 students sat for the examinations under eleven education boards.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on 12 March and the practical exams concluded on 20 March.

The education minister is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm in this regard.

The SSC results are usually published within 60 days of the exams.

 

Related topic:
SSC result 2024SSC Result 2024 Check OnlineSSC resultSSC result 2024 bangladesh
