2024 SSC, equivalent exam results published

Star Digital Report
Sun May 12, 2024 11:20 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 12:15 PM

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have been published today.

How to get your 2024 SSC results on May 12

Education Minister Muhibul Hassan has handed over the summary and statistics of this year's SSC and equivalent exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban.

The overall pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 89.32 percent in Dhaka, 89.13 percent in Barishal, 82.80 percent in Chattogram, 79.20 percent in Cumilla, 78.40 percent in Dinajpur, 92.32 percent in Jashore, 89.25 percent in Rajshahi, 73.35 percent in Sylhet and 84.97 in Mymensingh

The minister will hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm to discuss the results.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations started on February 15th and concluded on March 12. The results are typically published within 60 days of the exams' completion.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.

এসএসসিতে শীর্ষে যশোর ৯২.৩২, সর্বনিম্ন সিলেটে ৭৩.৩৫ শতাংশ

আজ সকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার কাছে ফলাফল হস্তান্তর করেন মহিবুল হাসান চৌধুরী।

বিসিএসের অপেক্ষায় অপচয় জীবনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সময়

