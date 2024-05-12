2024 SSC, equivalent exam results published

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have been published today.

Education Minister Muhibul Hassan has handed over the summary and statistics of this year's SSC and equivalent exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban.

The overall pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 89.32 percent in Dhaka, 89.13 percent in Barishal, 82.80 percent in Chattogram, 79.20 percent in Cumilla, 78.40 percent in Dinajpur, 92.32 percent in Jashore, 89.25 percent in Rajshahi, 73.35 percent in Sylhet and 84.97 in Mymensingh

The minister will hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm to discuss the results.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations started on February 15th and concluded on March 12. The results are typically published within 60 days of the exams' completion.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.