SSC results today

The results of Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations of 2024 will be published today.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, along with ministry officials and board chairmen, is expected to hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.

The education minister is scheduled to publish the details of the results at a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm, said MA Khair, public relations officer of education ministry.

This year, approximately 20,24,192 examinees appeared for SSC exams at 3,700 centres from 29,735 educational institutions, according to the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

A total of 1,606,879 students were expected to take the SSC exams under nine general education boards, 2,90,940 for Dakhil tests under Madrasa Education Board, while 1,26,373 vocational students to sit for the exams under the Technical Education Board.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on February 15 and ended on March 12.