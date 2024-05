This year, 51 schools reported a zero pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, compared to 48 last year.

Conversely, 2,968 schools achieved a perfect 100 percent pass rate across all 11 education boards.

According to the Ministry of Education, the overall pass rate stands at 83.04 percent, marking a 2.65 percentage point increase from last year's 80.39 percent.