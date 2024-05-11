Education
Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 06:56 PM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 07:16 PM

Most Viewed

Education

SSC, equivalent exam results tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 06:56 PM Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 07:16 PM
SSC result 2024
Representational image. File photo

The results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations of 2024 will be published tomorrow.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, along with ministry officials and board chairmen, is expected to hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The education minister is scheduled to publish the details of the results at a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry.

This year, approximately 20,24,192 examinees appeared for SSC exams at 3,700 centres from 29,735 educational institutions, according to the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

SSC results 2024
Read more

How to get your 2024 SSC results on May 12

Of the candidates, 10,31,314 are females.

A total of 1,606,879 students were expected to take the SSC exams under nine general education boards, 2,90,940 for Dakhil tests under Madrasa Education Board, while 1,26,373 vocational students were expected to sit for the exams under the Technical Education Board.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on February 15 and ended on March 12.

The results are usually published within 60 days of the completion of the examination.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

উত্তরা: শহরের ভেতর আরেক শহর

কয়েক দশকের ব্যবধানে ব্যাপক জনঘনত্ব বাড়লেও উত্তরায় টিকে আছে আটটি উদ্যান ও প্রশস্ত রাস্তার পাশে লেক। নগরীর ভেতরে একটু সবুজের দেখা পেতে এগুলোই এখন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বর্তমান সরকার সিন্দাবাদের দৈত্য হয়ে জনগণের কাঁধে চেপেছে: জি এম কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X