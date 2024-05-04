Education
Staff Correspondent
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 12:45 AM

Most Viewed

Education

SSC, equivalent exam results on May 12

Staff Correspondent
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 12:45 AM

The government has decided to publish the results of this year's Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams on May 12.

The results will be handed over to the prime minister around 10:00am that day, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As many as 2,024,192 candidates from 11 educational boards sat for the exams this year.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on February 15 and ended on March 12. The results are usually published within 60 days of the completion of the exams.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|পরিবেশ

বাড়ছে সুরমা-কুশিয়ারার পানি, সাময়িক বন্যার শঙ্কা

কানাইঘাট পয়েন্টে সুরমা নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার ১৩ সেন্টিমিটার ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বাংলাদেশের সহজ জয়ে প্রথম পরীক্ষায় উৎরে গেলেন সাইফুদ্দিন-তানজিদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification