SSC, equivalent exam results on May 12

The government has decided to publish the results of this year's Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams on May 12.

The results will be handed over to the prime minister around 10:00am that day, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry.

As many as 2,024,192 candidates from 11 educational boards sat for the exams this year.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on February 15 and ended on March 12. The results are usually published within 60 days of the completion of the exams.