How to apply for re-scrutiny of SSC results?

Sun May 12, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:54 PM

Star Digital Report
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Students wishing to recheck their results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams can apply from May 13 to May 19.

Prof Md Abul Bashar, controller of examinations of Dhaka Education Board, issued a notification in this regard today.

To apply through SMS, candidates have to type RSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and subject code, and send the message to 16222.

2024 SSC, equivalent exam results published

For example, a candidate under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456', applying for a re-scrutiny of mathematics paper, will have to send: RSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)109 and send the SMS to 16222.

The candidate will then receive an SMS with PIN numbers.

SSC results: 51 institutions see zero pass rate

To confirm the application, the candidate will have to send another SMS, writing: RSC(space)Yes(space)Pin(space)contact number and send the SMS to 16222.

The notification also said students can apply for re-scrutiny of multiple subjects through a single text message. In that case, students have to write subject codes separately using commas.

Example: RSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)109,110,111 and send the SMS to 16222

The application fee is Tk 150 per subject, the notification added.

উপকূলের কাছে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, কুতুবদিয়া পৌঁছাবে সোমবার

জাহাজটি যে গতিতে চলছে তাতে আগামীকাল সন্ধ্যা বা রাতের মধ্যে কুতুবদিয়ায় পৌঁছাতে পারে বলে ধারণা করছেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে নারী কাউন্সিলরকে মারধর, পুরুষ কাউন্সিলর বরখাস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
