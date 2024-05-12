How to apply for re-scrutiny of SSC results?

Students wishing to recheck their results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams can apply from May 13 to May 19.

Prof Md Abul Bashar, controller of examinations of Dhaka Education Board, issued a notification in this regard today.

To apply through SMS, candidates have to type RSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and subject code, and send the message to 16222.

For example, a candidate under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456', applying for a re-scrutiny of mathematics paper, will have to send: RSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)109 and send the SMS to 16222.

The candidate will then receive an SMS with PIN numbers.

To confirm the application, the candidate will have to send another SMS, writing: RSC(space)Yes(space)Pin(space)contact number and send the SMS to 16222.

The notification also said students can apply for re-scrutiny of multiple subjects through a single text message. In that case, students have to write subject codes separately using commas.

Example: RSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)109,110,111 and send the SMS to 16222

The application fee is Tk 150 per subject, the notification added.