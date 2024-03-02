3-year-old's body among three more identified

Bailey Road fire
44 killed in Bailey Road fire
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Three more bodies of victims of Thursday night's deadly fire at a building on Bailey Road were identified by a family member last night.

The victims are: Shahjalal Uddin, 34, an assistant revenue officer, his wife Meherunnesa Jahan Helali, 24, and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Fairuz Kashem Jamira.

Sheuli Das weeps as she holds onto the ambulance carrying the bodies of her niece Poppy Roy and two grandchildren, after they died in a fire on Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday night.
Death came draped in smoke

Meherunnesa's father Mokter Alam Helali identified their bodies at the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:00pm last night.

Mokter said, "I was staying at a hotel in Dhaka with my younger daughter who was preparing for the university admission tests. On Thursday I had breakfast at Meherunnesa's house. They were set to take a three-day vacation in Khagrachhari."

Before boarding the bus for Khagrachhari, they were having dinner at a restaurant inside the seven-storey building on Bailey Road.

They were all burnt to death.

At least 46 people were killed as a fire razed through the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Thursday night.

The commercial building housed many shops and diners such as a a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Illiyeen, Kachchi Bhai, Khana's, and Pizza Inn.

