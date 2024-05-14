No smart card, no entry to DU central library

Authorities to introduce new system by next month

Dhaka University is planning to introduce a smart card system for entry to its central library.

This will prohibit outsiders and former DU students from entering the library.

"Students will have to scan their smart cards to enter the library. Hopefully, this system will be put into place by next month," said Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor of the university.

This will help the university ease the seat crisis at the library, he said.

Witnesses say many DU students, mainly those willing to take BCS and other competitive government job recruitment tests, start gathering in front of the central library gate from around 5:00am, three hours before the gate is opened.

The students use their bags, a book, or even a newspaper page to book their spots in the long queues there.

The library, which has a capacity of 1,500 students, sees a huge rush every day.