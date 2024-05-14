Taskin in, Saifuddin out as Bangladesh announce T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh selectors announced a 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, leaving out all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and naming Taskin Ahmed as the vice captain for the tournament at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Taskin had missed the final T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe owing to an injury and was at risk of missing the berth to the World Cup. However, the selectors dispelled those fears today and also made him skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's deputy in the tournament.

Saifuddin, who had made his return to the national team in the Zimbabwe series, missed the cut after his underwhelming showing in the series, where he conceded over nine runs per over.

The Bangladesh team will be leaving for the USA on Wednesday. The Tigers will play a three-match T20 series against the USA starting on May 21 before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Sakib.