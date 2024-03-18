‘Ekti Khola Chithi’: Drama inspired by Bailey Road fire tragedy coming this Eid

The event of the capital's Bailey Road fire tragedy — that took the lives of 46 people on February 29– is going to be reprised through a drama loosely inspired by the event.

The telefiction, "Ekti Khola Chithi," directed by Rejanur Rahman, will centre around a school teacher and his journalist daughter. Popular actors Jayanta Chattopadhyay and Ashna Habib Bhabna will play the lead roles.

Regarding the telefiction, Rejanur Rahman said, "The drama is not directly about the tragedy, but the story is somewhat inspired by the event. The characters are completely fictional."

The drama depicts a small middle-class family headed by a schoolteacher named Alal Uddin. His elder daughter, Gulnahar, is a local representative for a private TV channel. Seeing a fatal fire accident killing many people on Bailey Road in Dhakal, Alal Uddin gets infuriated. The teacher perceives it not as an accident but as a planned murder.

He decides to take legal action, leading the story into further complexity. The outcome of the case will be revealed through this poignant drama.

Besides the lead roles, the cast also includes prominent actors such as Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Rawnok Bishaka Shamoli, Faruq Hossain, Mintu Sardar, Sukarna Hasan, and Moni Kanchan, along with over a hundred actors from various theatrical troupes.

The drama will be broadcast on the day before Eid at 7:50pm on Channel i.