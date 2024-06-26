Most-talked about Eid dramas with heartfelt stories

This Eid-ul-Azha, we witnessed some unique dramas that made us smile, while others moved us to tears with their heartbreaking emotional stories.

These dramas featured unconventional plots that captivated audiences, addressing important topics like depression and the sacrifices involved in giving up a beloved animal.

As usual, popular actors like Tawsif Mahbub, Musfiq R Farhan, Keya Payel, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and Mehazabien Chowdhury received praise on social media for their fantastic performances in Eid dramas.

Here's a look at the most talked-about Eid dramas available on YouTube:

Chader Haat

The Eid special drama "Chader Haat" has soared to the number one trending spot on YouTube in Bangladesh. This humorous and heartfelt fiction, set in a cattle market, explores themes of love and humanity.

The final scene, which reveals the tragedy faced by a poor family, has deeply moved many viewers. The drama stars Tawsif Mahbub and Keya Payel in lead roles.

Directed by KM Sohag, the drama is set against the backdrop of social and contemporary issues. The story features Chand (Tawsif), a young man who works as a broker at the cattle market, tricking farmers into buying cows at rock-bottom prices and selling them for a tidy profit.

Chand falls in love with Purnima (Keya Payel) who works with her uncle in an eatery next to the market. From there onwards, complications arise as animosity between their families creates obstacles in their union.

Chander Haat premiered on the YouTube channel Cinemawala at 8:30pm on Eid-ul-Azha (June 17). The drama has gained seven million views till now. It is now trending at number two on YouTube.

Mastan

Mushfiq R Farhan moved us to tears this Eid with his emotional performance in "Mastan". Directed by Rubel Ahsan, the drama tells the heartwarming story of a cattle owner who sacrifices his beloved cow for the sake of his livelihood.

The tele-fiction centres around Mushfiq and his cherished cow, Mastan. Their story has captured the hearts of seven million viewers and deeply moved audiences.

In addition to Mushfiq R Farhan, the cast includes Tania Brishty, Monira Mithu, and Somu Chowdhury, among others.

"Mastan" was released on the CMV channel on June 15, and viewers have been commenting on how they cried during the last 10 minutes of the drama.

Tithidor

After a long time, Mehazabien Chowdhury returns to television dramas with Vicky Zahed's "Tithidor". The actress, who is famous for picking scripts with important messages in them, was hell-bent on portraying the character on the small screen as it echoed an important lesson for adults who suffer from depression.

Video of Tithidor। তিথিডোর । Mehazabien Chowdhury। Prantar Dastider । Abul Hayat। Vicky Zahed। Channel i TV

Vicky Zahed, who is known for showcasing horror and psychological projects, crafted a story that addresses important issues that prey on young adults.

Written by Jahan Sultana, the production features Mehazabien in the role of Nishat, a girl grappling with suicidal thoughts. The actress previously stated that the telefilm's plot emphasises the effects of such struggles on society and families.

The drama has sparked much discussion on social media, with Mehazabien's performance receiving widespread acclaim. She shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, devoting the telefilm to all the struggling women.

"Tithidor" premiered on Channel i on June 20 and is available for streaming on its YouTube channel. It is trending at number 18 on YouTube. Apart from Mehazabien, the drama features stars including Prantar Dastider, and Abul Hayat, among others.

Evabeo Fire Asha Jay

Another story that deals with depression and suicide, "Evabeo Fire Asha Jay", is being praised on social media for its impactful content. The drama highlights that suicide is not the only option and that we can overcome any situation as long as we believe in ourselves.

The lives, struggles, and conflicts of a hopeless old man, a thief, and a prostitute are portrayed in this drama.

The project features Tariq Anam Khan, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and Parsa Evana in lead roles. This slice-of-life drama beautifully depicts how each of us experiences different kinds of perils and how we perceive others' difficulties as seemingly insignificant compared to ours.

"Evabeo Fire Asha Jay" was released on the Club 11 Entertainment channel on June 21 and has already received over one million views on YouTube.