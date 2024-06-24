Mithila responds to criticism for working with Tahsan

After a long hiatus, Mithila and Tahsan have reunited for the web-series "Baaji", released on June 13 on the OTT platform Chorki. Directed by Arifur Rahman, the series delves into the corruption and betting in the world of cricket. Tahsan stars as senior cricketer Abir, while Mithila plays a journalist named Jinia.

Fans were delighted to see the former celebrity couple back together after such a long time. However, some social media users criticised the actors for collaborating again. Many speculated that Tahsan and Mithila reunited for financial reasons, noting that even their child couldn't bring them back together.

In an interview with Anandabazar, Mithila addressed the trolls by clarifying the situation.

"After 2016, we didn't work together anymore. We got divorced in 2017. I was really disgusted when people started commenting on social media that Tahsan and I were working together for the sake of money but couldn't stay together for the sake of our child. People don't know about our relationship."

She continued, "I would just like to say that Tahsan and I are in a good place right now. People assume we didn't meet each other after 2016. That is completely false. We are always in contact with each other," Mithila said.

In the interview, Mithila further emphasised that despite their separation, she and Tahsan still maintain a friendly relationship. "Not all relationships can turn into friendships. But when there is a child involved, their interests should come first. My child's mental health and peace are my top priorities," the actress noted.

"If Tahsan and I were to fight, it would negatively impact our child. I have been with Tahsan for 14 years, and we both know each other very well. I am truly happy that we are doing our best to co-parent our daughter," she added.