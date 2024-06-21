Mehazabien dedicates ‘Tithidor’ to women struggling with depression

In celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, the tele-film "Tithidor", starring Mehazabien Chowdhury, has officially premiered on Channel i's YouTube channel. Written by Jahan Sultana and directed by Vicky Jahed, the production features Mehazabien in the role of Nishat, a girl grappling with suicidal thoughts. The actress previously stated that the telefilm's plot emphasises the effects of such struggles on society and families.

The drama has sparked much discussion on social media, with Mehazabien's performance receiving widespread acclaim. She shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, devoting the telefilm to women.

Mehazabien dedicated her performance in "Tithidor" to women in their late twenties and those over 30, writing, "By the time you reach 30, you likely have at least one heartbreaking story. One day, you'll notice that those who once hurt you are doing well, and it will feel unfair. We've all had moments of wondering what the point of living is. For a 30-year-old unmarried woman, it's even harder. Unspoken rules can erode your confidence, even if you're still alive."

She also wrote, "Depression is real; many people around us suffer because of it without even realising it. There are no specific symptoms, and it's not always visible. Therefore, if you notice any changes in your loved one's behaviour or something seems off, talk to them openly and encourage them to seek medical advice."

"No, there is no suspense or thrill in 'Tithidor'. There are no killings or fights, nor any mystery or twists. Yet, this story is crucial to tell. It is incredibly relevant in these turbulent times because 'Tithidor' is an emotional narrative that resonates with the feelings of every ordinary person," she expressed.

Encouraging more people to give the tele-film a chance, she added, "We urge you to watch 'Tithidor' and grasp its core message. Check on those around you—your friends, family, and acquaintances. How are they doing? Your call, message, or meeting could be invaluable and make a significant difference in someone's life at a crucial moment!"