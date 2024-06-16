This drama conveys a powerful message: Mehazabien

Mehazabien Chowdhury, who is winning the hearts of audiences with her fantastic performances on OTT platforms, will soon be entering the world of cinema.

The actress, once a popular face on television, has stepped away from TV dramas and is now rarely seen on the small screen. Her last drama, "Anonna", directed by Mostafa Kamal Raz, was released on December 16 last year on the Cinemawala YouTube channel.

Recently, the actress completed shooting for her upcoming film titled "Tithi Door", which is slated for release on Eid-ul-Azha. Mehazabien played the role of Nishat, and the shooting, which took place in Dhaka, was finished by June 10.

Photo: Collected

In an interview with Prothom Alo, the actress revealed what drew her to the script. She was originally scheduled to shoot the drama last Eid but was unable to complete it due to unforeseen circumstances. This Eid, however, she was determined to tell the story, believing it would play an important role in raising awareness among audiences.

"Many people around us are suffering from various problems, and some are becoming depressed because of it. This kind of despair can spread among people. By sharing such stories, people can learn and gain awareness. The story is very relevant for the present time," said the actress.

The actress also went on to reveal how this problems can lead to frustration at one stage, which eventually pushes people to contemplate suicide. "We want to create awareness as to how this disease can affect the family and society," said Mehazabien.

Photo: Collected

The "Sabrina" actress feels that this is an important issue for all, particularly for women. "Every individual has a tendency to contemplate suicide at some point of time due to depression. This is an issue that needs to be talked about," revealed the artiste.

When asked why she works on dramas after large intervals, the actress revealed that she now prefers to work only on fiction with unique storylines.

"From now on, I want to work like this. Earlier, I worked on different types of stories. Even now, I want to work on stories that haven't been told before. If I get the perfect script, I will surely work on it. If I get such good stories in the future, I will definitely work on 1-2 projects for sure," asserted the actress.

Although the actress has reduced her work in dramas, she is actively involved in web-films and series. Recently, she also completed work on a web-film. The production house will soon announce the film's name, director, release date, and other details.

Directed by Vicky Zahed, "Tithi Door" will air on Channel i on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.