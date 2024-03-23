Mehazabien and Siam to perform on ‘Ityadi’ this year

This year, popular actors Siam Ahmed and Mehazabien Chowdhury are set to captivate audiences with a special Eid dance performance on "Ityadi", showcasing the usage of various mobile apps.

The music for their dance performance has been composed by Mehedi, with vocals by Pulak Adhikary and Noshin Tabassum Saran. The performance direction will be handled by Ivan Shahriar Sohag and Mamun.

As per tradition, this Eid's special programme, including the aforementioned segment, will be aired on BTV and BTV World on the second day of Eid at 8:00pm.

"Ityadi's" composition, direction, and presentation will be supervised by Hanif Sanket.