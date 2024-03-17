Protic and Pritom Hasan to perform in Eid special Ityadi

Renowned television host Hanif Sanket's Ityadi is the longest-running magazine programme in the country, which still captivates its audience with its satiric, comedic, yet timely and relevant content.

In a bid to enthral its audience for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Ityadi has combined two distinct genres—folk and contemporary—through a song sung by the late musician Khalid Hasan Milu's two sons, Protic Hasan and Pritom Hasan.

The song, penned by Kabir Bakul and tuned and composed by Pritom Hasan, has been adapted to two genres: contemporary and folk. The folk part of the song has been inspired by a few songs sung by the singing duo's father, Khalid Hassan Milu, on the Ityadi platform.

Alongside the two brothers, eight young beatboxers participated in the song. The music video for the song was filmed at Mirpur Indoor Stadium on March 2.

The late Khalid Hasan Milu was a shining star in the Bengali music world. As the creator of countless timeless songs, this versatile artiste gained widespread acclaim for his contributions to the music industry of the country.

Even after his demise, all the songs he sang on Ityadi continued to be widely praised. It was through Ityadi that Khalid Hasan Milu's sons, Protic and Pritom, were first noticed.

Notably, given that Khalid Hasan Milu's final performance took place on the platform of Ityadi and that his sons embarked on their singing journey through the same programme, this particular performance holds profound significance.

Hanif Sanket conceptualised, directed, and presented this year's Eid-special Ityadi segment in continuation of their 34 years on screen. The programme is produced by Fagun Audio Vision.

Like every year, this Eid's special Ityadi will be aired on BTV and BTV World the day after Eid-ul-Fitr as part of the Eid- special programme lineup.