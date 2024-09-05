Latest episode of ‘Ityadi’ to showcase Sherpur's rich culture and heritage

The popular magazine show "Ityadi", known for showcasing the history, culture, and natural beauty of various regions in Bangladesh, has filmed its latest episode in Sherpur. The scenic Madhutila Eco Park in the Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, located in the lush green hills of Garo, served as the stunning backdrop for this episode.

The stage was designed to blend with the natural surroundings, adorned with various trees to complement the verdant park.

In a press release, Fagun Audio Vision, the production company of "Ityadi", revealed that the episode was filmed in early July. Despite being filmed in Nalitabari, the audience traveled from 50 to 100 kilometers away, hailing from different upazilas.

This episode of "Ityadi" will air simultaneously on BTV and BTV World on Friday (September 6) at 8pm, following the Bangla news. Although the show was initially scheduled to air on July 26, it was postponed due to the prevailing situation at that time.

The show has been written, directed, and presented by Hanif Sanket.

This episode features a unique folk music performance by Sherpur's traditional Pala singer, Tara Bayati, and Pantho Kanai. The song, written by Kabir Bakul, showcases Sherpur's rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, a special performance highlighting Sherpur's identity will be staged by over a hundred local dancers, including members of both the Bengali and indigenous communities. The choreography for the dance was done by Kamal Kanti Pal, with vocals provided by Rajib and Tanzina Ruma. Both songs were composed by Hanif Sanket, with musical arrangements by Mehedi.

As per the show's tradition, a quiz segment was conducted, with questions centered around Sherpur. Four participants from various communities were selected from the audience. In the second segment, the selected participants were joined by renowned musician Animesh Roy who hails from Mymensingh region.

"Ityadi" has always focused on unearthing the hidden stories of people who work for the welfare of others in remote areas of the country, along with unknown and educational reports on these regions. Continuing this tradition, the Sherpur episode includes several reports, including a detailed one on Sherpur's tourist attractions and archaeological sites.

The episode also features a segment on Sherpur's GI product, Tulshimala rice, and a report on farmer Sentu Kumar Hajong from Chatkia village, known for his research on this unique variety of rice.

Another intriguing report covers Shahidul Islam's rare and unconventional collection, while an investigative segment sheds light on the longstanding human-elephant conflict in Sherpur. The international segment takes viewers to Beijing, China, with a feature on the Central China Television building, the China Tower, and the Great Wall of China.

The "Ityadi" episode also includes the ever-popular Nani-Nati (Grandmother-Grandson) skit, focusing on contemporary issues. As always, several short plays will address various social issues, including modern challenges like artificial intelligence in begging, the impact of social media views on love, and a humorous take on identifying a husband's illegal earnings.

This episode of "Ityadi" also features performances by Solaiman Khoka, Ziaul Hasan, Subhashish Bhowmik, Masum Bashar, Zillur Rahman, Shabnam Parvin, Anjuman Ara Bokul, Amin Azad, Mukit Zakaria, Ananda Khaled, Tariq Swapan, Jamil Hossain, Zahid Shikder, Sadia Tanzin, Anwarul Alam Sojal, Belal Ahmed Murad, Sanjib Ahmed, Siam Nasir, Nipu, Kamal Bayezid, Sabrina Nisa, Nadia Haque, Suborna Mojumdar, Matiur Rahman, Anwar Shahi, Binoy Bhadra, Bilu Barua, Sujat Shimul, and Tasnova Nijhum, among others.