‘Ityadi’: Sonargaon special episode to air tonight

The much-loved show "Ityadi" returns with a special episode filmed in the historic Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj on BTV tonight after the 8pm Bangla news.

Shot in October 2021, the episode is set against the grand backdrop of Sardarbari, inside the Bangladesh Folk Art and Craft Foundation. Thousands gathered around a stunning sculpture inspired by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin's iconic painting "Songram", (Struggle) creating a powerful scene. As always, Hanif Sanket brings his signature touch, writing, directing, and hosting this highly anticipated edition of the magazine programme.

In this episode, a song about reconnecting with one's roots was performed by two successful artistes from different genres: Kumar Bishwajit and Chisty Baul. The song's lyrics were penned by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, and the composition and musical arrangement were done by Ibrar Tipu. Additionally, a second song, celebrating the history and culture of Sonargaon, written by Moniruzzaman Polash, featured a captivating performance by more than 50 local dancers.

According to a press release, this episode of "Ityadi" will be packed with a variety of fascinating segments, including several heartwarming reports.

One such report highlights a dedicated young man, Shahed Kayes, who has been facilitating education among the children of marginalised communities in Sonargaon—focusing on families of vagabond Bede, cobblers, fishermen, and others living on the fringes of society.

Another feature revolves around environmentalist Khairul Alam, a passionate tree-lover, raising awareness about nature conservation. In addition, the episode revisits a unique school, first reported on in 2019, located in the Haor region, 40 kilometres southeast of Kishoreganj. The segment will focus on the school's progress and latest updates.

Moreover, the show will shine a spotlight on the plight of people in the Gabura Union of Shyamnagar, Satkhira—an area severely affected by the salinity of water, making access to fresh drinking water a daily struggle.

The international segment will include an informative report on Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge.

Viewers can expect the regular segments as well, including "Mama-Bhagney," "Nani-Natni," "Chitthi Patra," and a compilation of satirical sketches from previous episodes.

"Ityadi" will air simultaneously on BTV and BTV World.