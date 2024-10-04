New evidence surfaces in Menendez Brothers case as 'Monsters' thrives

Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of the brutal 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, are set to appear in court again on November 29—28 years after being sentenced to life without parole. This comes just weeks after Netflix's true-crime series "Monsters" reignited public interest in their case.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced the hearing at a press conference, revealing that new evidence had surfaced suggesting the Menendez brothers were molested by their father. "We have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member, talking about him being the victim of molestation," Gascón said.

Additionally, Gascón disclosed further claims from a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, Roy Rosselló, who alleged he, too, was molested by Jose Menendez. The emergence of this information could lead to a retrial or at least a resentencing, although no decisions have been made yet. "None of this information has been confirmed," Gascón clarified. "We have a moral and ethical obligation to review this evidence and determine if it warrants a resentencing."

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 after two mistrials—first tried separately and then together—for the murders at their Beverly Hills mansion. While they never denied committing the crime, the brothers have always maintained they acted in self-defence, claiming they feared for their lives after enduring years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

This defence, however, was insufficient to sway jurors at the time. Both Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, a sentence upheld in subsequent appeals. The California Court of Appeal and the state's Supreme Court refused to review the case in 1998 and 1999, and further petitions to the federal courts were also denied. Despite these legal setbacks, the brothers have continued to claim that their father's abuse drove them to murder—a narrative the newly uncovered evidence could support.

In May 2023, Erik and Lyle's legal team requested a new hearing after learning of Rosselló's allegations of abuse by Jose Menendez. These claims add weight to the brothers' long-standing argument that their father was a sexual predator. However, whether this new information will be enough to sway the courts remains to be seen.

The court's decision to grant the hearing also comes on the heels of the explosive popularity of Netflix's "Monsters," which dramatised the Menendez brothers' story in its second season. The series, part of Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology, debuted in late September and quickly gained traction, racking up 19.5 million views in its first full week. However, it also sparked considerable controversy, particularly for its portrayal of the brothers' relationship as at times homoerotic and incestuous.

From his prison cell, Erik Menendez issued a strongly worded statement condemning the series, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent." The brothers' surviving family members have also expressed outrage, calling the show "grotesque," "riddled with mistruths," and a form of "character assassination."

Criticism of the series has done little to dent its popularity. Netflix's true-crime genre, which blends sensationalism with dramatization, has proven highly effective in keeping audiences glued to their screens, despite the ethical quandaries such portrayals often raise. "Monsters" is the latest in a string of such productions, capitalising on public fascination with infamous criminals while blurring the line between fact and fiction.

What the public—and the courts—must now grapple with is the real-life impact of these newly surfaced allegations. If the court finds sufficient merit in the claims of molestation and the accompanying evidence, the Menendez brothers could see their convictions revisited. However, Gascón cautioned that this process is far from certain. "We are not at this point ready to say that we either believe or do not believe that information," he stated. "But we are obligated to review it."

For now, Erik and Lyle remain behind bars, having spent more than three decades in prison for a crime that both shocked and captivated everyone. Whether the upcoming hearing will change the trajectory of their lives is yet to be determined, but one thing is certain: the Menendez story, with all its tragic layers, is far from over.