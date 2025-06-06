Election in first half of April 2026

In his address to the nation, CA says EC will later provide detailed roadmap

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today announced that the much awaited and talked about next national election will take place in the first half of April 2026.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha at 7:00pm today, he said that the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap for the elections in due course.

He said the interim government took office based on the three main mandates of having reform, justice and elections.

"In that regard, I believe that by the next Eid-ul-Fitr, we will be able to reach an acceptable point on reform and justice. Especially, all will be able to see visible progress on the trial of crimes against humanity – which is the government's collective responsibility towards the martyrs of the July mass uprising," he said.

"The government has held discussions with all parties to organise the most free, fair, competitive and acceptable elections in history. In addition, after reviewing the ongoing reform activities related to justice, reform and elections, I am announcing to the people of the country today that the next national elections will be held on a day in the first half of April 2026," Yunus said.

This is a major development in the context of Bangladesh's politics after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.

Yunus, on several occasions during the past few months, has said that the next elections will take place between December 2025 and June 2026, based on the extent of refroms.

BNP and its like minded parties, on the other hand, have been demanding that the election takes place by December.

National Citizen Party, the newly formed political party comprised of July uprising leaders, have been pushing for the election to be held after reforms are completed.

Jamaat-e-Islami intially had a similar stance to the NCP. The party then said the election can take place in February, before Ramadan. Last week, top Jamaat leaders said the election can take place between December and April.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, on May 21, said the national election should be held by December this year.

"Bangladesh needs political stability. This is only possible through an elected government, not by unelected decision-makers," one source quoted the army chief as saying in an Officers' Address.

Yunus, in his address to the nation today, also said the government wants an election that will satisfy the souls of the martyrs of the mass uprising.

"We want the largest number of voters, the largest number of candidates and parties to participate in the next election. Let it be remembered by the nation as the most free, fair and impartial election", he hoped.

Yunus also added that after one and a half decades, a truly representative parliament will be formed in the country. A large group of young people will now have the opportunity to vote for the first time in their lives.

He urged the the people of the country "to obtain specific commitments" from all political parties and candidates that they will approve without any change, in the first session of the next parliament, the reforms on which consensus has been reached.

"You [people] will make them [political parties] promise that they will never compromise on the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity of Bangladesh and will not sell the country's interests to any foreign power," he said.

Yunus also urged people to extract specific promises from the political parties that they will never, under any circumstances, violate the people's democratic rights and human dignity.

"You will obtain a pledge from them [parties] that they will govern the country with complete honesty and transparency and will keep themselves completely free from all forms of corruption, partisanship, tender rigging, syndicate rigging, extortion, terrorist activities, etc. which are anti-people activities."

He also reminded the people of the country that this election is not just about peaceful elections. It is an election to build a 'New Bangladesh', the aspiration of the students and the masses.

"In this election, there will be only known parties. They will have their known symbols. But the voter has to find out who the candidates behind this symbol are to what extent they are ready to build a 'New Bangladesh'. How committed are they?"