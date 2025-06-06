Islami Andolan welcomes April election, praises reform efforts

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has welcomed the interim government's announcement to hold the national election in April next year, saying it has helped ease political uncertainty.

In a statement issued today, the party's ameer, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, said that the uncertainty over the election that had loomed over the political landscape has now dissipated.

The party chief also thanked the chief adviser for clarifying the government's position on port reforms and the proposed humanitarian corridor.

"State reform was the main goal of the July uprising and one of the key responsibilities of the interim government," he said, adding, "The account of progress in that reform work that he presented today has made us hopeful. We expect that he and his government will complete the reform initiatives, overcoming all obstacles."

"Islami Andolan Bangladesh will, as always, respond to the chief adviser's call for united efforts in the work of reform and justice," the ameer added.