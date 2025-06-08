Bangladesh intensifies Covid-19 screening at Benapole amid surge in India

As Covid-19 cases rise in parts of India, Bangladesh health authorities have ramped up screening measures at the Benapole Land Port and Immigration checkpoints.

The move comes following an alert issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on June 6, in response to the resurgence of the virus in neighbouring India.

The directive, signed by Prof Md Farhad Hossain, director of Disease Control at the DGHS, emphasised the need for enhanced vigilance at entry points, particularly at Benapole, one of the busiest land ports between the two nations.

Abdul Majid, deputy assistant medical officer at the Benapole Immigration Health Desk, confirmed that a medical team has been deployed to intensify the screening process.

Passengers arriving from India are being subjected to thorough health checks, with thermal scanners in place to detect any potential Covid-19 symptoms.

Hari Das, a Bangladeshi passenger who returned from India after a 10-day medical trip, remarked, "I did not see any such screening measures in India. It's reassuring to know that Bangladesh is taking this precaution."

Another returnee, Monica Rani, who had been in India for treatment for a month, expressed surprise upon encountering the screenings at Benapole. "I wasn't aware of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in India. I only found out about these measures after returning," she said.

Benapole Immigration Officer Ilias Hossain explained that currently, only Bangladeshi nationals holding medical visas are travelling to India through the port. Authorities are taking every necessary precaution to prevent any potential carriers of the virus from entering Bangladesh.

Health officials said that, as of now, no returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 or displayed symptoms of the virus.

Officials also pointed to the identification of a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain in several Indian regions through genetic sequencing. "If any returnee exhibits symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or the Omicron variant, they will be isolated and referred to the Sharsha Upazila Health Complex for further testing, in line with DGHS guidelines," said Deputy Assistant Medical Officer Abdul Majid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways today urged all train passengers to follow health guidelines and wear masks during their return journeys after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in light of a recent surge in Covid-19 infections, according to a press release.

The health ministry too has advised the public to wear masks in crowded areas and has particularly recommended that elderly and unwell individuals avoid such places altogether.

Bangladesh reported three new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours up to Sunday morning.