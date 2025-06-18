28 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

At least 28 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

The cases were detected from 308 samples tested between 8:00am yesterday and 8:00am today.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,901 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,506.

After a prolonged period without fatalities, the country reported a Covid-19 death on June 5, bringing the number of deaths so far in June to seven.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on March 8, 2020, and recorded the first death on March 18 of the same year.