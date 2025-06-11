Govt to expand Covid testing facilities

Advises people to use masks as cases rise

The health authorities are working to expand testing facilities at major hospitals over the next 10 days in response to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.

Currently, very few government hospitals carry out Covid tests.

But the expansion move came after the Covid infection rate last month was 17-month high and there was a Covid-19-linked death on June 5 after a long gap.

In the last 24 hours, 13 tested positive out of 101 samples, according to the Directorate General of Health (DGHS).

The infection rate saw a sharp rise in May, according to the analysis of Covid-19 surveillance data conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Of the 1,409 samples tested in May, 9.51 percent tested positive for Covid-19, the highest since January 2023.

The icddr,b also said Covid cases saw a significant uptick last month. However, its scientists have emphasised that there is currently no major reason for public concern and stressed the importance of maintaining standard Covid-19 precautions.

Two new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants, XFG and XFC, have been detected for the first time at Chattogram Medical College Hospital in April, according to a hospital-based influenza surveillance study jointly conducted by icddr,b and IEDCR.

The new variants accounted for approximately 7 percent of the patients attending study hospitals, marking a significant increase from earlier in the year when the positivity rate remained near zero, according to an icddr,b report on Monday.

Subsequently, the DGHS has already instructed medical facilities with RT-PCR lab facilities to take preparation for resuming Covid tests, said Prof Halimur Rashid, DGHS's line director of communicable disease control.

Test kits available at local companies are also being procured, he said, adding that the Central Medical Stores Depot has been directed to start the process of procuring test kits from abroad.

"We hope that testing facilities will be restarted within 10 days -- but it would be at a limited scale."

Only medical colleges and district hospitals having RT-PCR facilities will start testing at the initial stage. Patients with Covid-19 symptoms or those referred by the doctors will be allowed to test.

However, the scope will be expanded if the infection rate increases, he added.

Meanwhile, the DGHS on June 4 directed relevant authorities to strengthen health screening and surveillance measures at all land, river and air entry points to prevent the transmission of new sub-variants of the coronavirus -- particularly Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 -- detected in several neighbouring countries including India.

The DGHS asked the relevant authorities to use thermal scanners or digital handheld thermometers with non-contact techniques to measure body temperature at all entry points; ensure an adequate stock of masks, gloves and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers; and disseminate infection prevention guidelines to raise public awareness and prevent virus transmission.

It advised the public to avoid travelling to India and other affected countries unless absolutely necessary.

On June 6, the health ministry issued the use-mask directive. The Bangladesh Railway and metro rail authorities have urged passengers to wear masks too.

The DGHS advised people to wash hands with soap as needed at least for 23 seconds and seven times a day; use masks to cover the nose and mouth; maintain a minimum distance of three feet from infected individuals; avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and cover the nose and mouth with an elbow, tissue or cloth when sneezing or coughing.

It asked people to stay at home if they were ill, seek medical attention at the nearest hospital in case of severe illness, and, if needed, contact the IEDCR hotline at 01401-196293.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported ten days later. Since then, the country has recorded 20.51 lakh cases and 29,499 deaths, with 2021 being the deadliest year.