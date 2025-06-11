Coronavirus
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 06:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 07:04 PM

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

10 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

Wed Jun 11, 2025 06:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 07:04 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 06:21 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 07:04 PM
new covid 19 cases in Bangladesh
At least 10 people out of 101 tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours before 8:00am today

 

At least 10 people out of 101 tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours before 8:00am today.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), all 10 cases were detected in Dhaka district.

During this period (from 8:00am yesterday to 8:00am today), two Covid-19 patients recovered.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,770, while the total number of deaths stands at 29,500.

What you need to know about Nimbus, the new COVID-19 variant

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 last Thursday, and the rising infection rate has prompted health authorities to issue directives for following Covid-19 precautions, including the use of masks.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.

