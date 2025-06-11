10 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

At least 10 people out of 101 tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours before 8:00am today

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), all 10 cases were detected in Dhaka district.

During this period (from 8:00am yesterday to 8:00am today), two Covid-19 patients recovered.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,770, while the total number of deaths stands at 29,500.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 last Thursday, and the rising infection rate has prompted health authorities to issue directives for following Covid-19 precautions, including the use of masks.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.