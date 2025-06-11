How to prevent Covid-19 infection: govt issues 11 directives

In light of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections in various countries and the emergence of a new sub-variant of the virus, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today issued an 11-point directive to contain the spread of the virus across the country.

According to the notice, the risk of transmission through international travellers has prompted the DGHS to intensify surveillance at all land, sea and air entry points through IHR (International Health Regulations) desks, with strict enforcement of public health guidelines.

To raise public awareness and prevent further transmission, health officials have urged media outlets to disseminate the following health advisories and preventive measures:

General public guidelines to prevent infection:

1. Avoid crowded places as much as possible; if necessary, wear a mask.

2. Use a mask to protect yourself from respiratory illnesses.

3. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your arm while sneezing or coughing.

4. Dispose of used tissues immediately in a covered trash bin.

5. Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.

6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

7. Maintain at least a 3-feet distance from anyone showing symptoms of illness.

What to do in case of suspected infection:

-- If experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home until fully recovered.

-- Encourage the patient to wear a mask to cover their mouth and nose.

-- Caregivers should also wear masks as a precaution.

-- Seek medical help if needed by contacting the nearest hospital or calling IEDCR at 01401-196293 or the health hotline at 16263.

Government preparedness and coordination:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with other relevant ministries and agencies, has taken comprehensive measures to tackle a potential resurgence of Covid-19.

This includes, availability of testing services (RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test), vaccination efforts, updated clinical management guidelines, ensuring supply of essential medicines and medical-grade oxygen, preparedness of medical equipment including high-flow nasal cannula and ventilators, functionality of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals equipped with ICU and HDU facilities, provision of protective gear for healthcare workers (KN95 masks, PPE, face shields, etc)