Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 07:35 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Signs of conspiracies by defeated forces becoming evident: CA

Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 07:35 PM
Political parties must make their unity against fascism more visible, says Yunus
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:38 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 07:35 PM
chief adviser muhammad yunus speech

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said today that within a year, signs of conspiracies by defeated forces are becoming evident.

"On the first anniversary of the July Uprising, we wanted to bring all political parties together to remember the past. We took up programmes accordingly. This would have made our unity against fascism visible. But within a year, signs of conspiracies by defeated forces are becoming evident," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The chief adviser made these remarks at a meeting today at the state guest house Jamuna with leaders of 13 political parties and alliances.

Read more

Yunus assures probe into jet crash

He said that although there were differences of opinion and competition, political parties must make their unity against fascism more visible.

Otherwise, the fascists will see it as an opportunity, the chief adviser said.

The meeting was attended by Syed Hasibuddin Hossain of Rastro Sangskar Andolon, Zonayed Saki of Gonosonghoti Andolon, Mojibur Rahman of AB Party, Shahidullah Kaiser of Nagorik Oikya, Nurul Haque of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Redwan Ahmed of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Ahmad Abdul Kader of Khelafat Majlish, Saiful Haque of Biplobi Workers Party, Tania Rob of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, Shahadat Hossain Selim of the 12-party alliance, Bazlur Rashid Firoz of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Ruhin Hossain Prince of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and Mizanur Rahman of Gono Forum.

Read more

Govt failing on law and order

All parties attending today's meeting expressed their support for keeping the political and people's unity against fascism intact.

They urged the chief adviser to be stricter in maintaining law and order.

The leaders expressed full support for reform, justice, and the election process, and requested that all-party meetings be held more regularly ahead of the election to resist fascism.

Related topic:
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

yunus meets king charles at buckingham palace

Yunus receives the Harmony Award from King Charles

1m ago

Yunus 'lost all options', flew to London to meet Tarique: BNP's Fazlur Rahman

1m ago
yunus to meet tarique rahman in london

Yunus-Tarique meet: ‘A potential turning point’

1m ago
muhammad yunus arrives in london

Yunus lands in London for four-day UK visit

1m ago

Wrap up polls preparations by December

2w ago
|ব্যাংক

রেটিংয়ের ফাঁপা বুলিতে চাপা পড়েছিল ব্যাংকের দুর্নীতি

‘বেশিরভাগ ব্যাংকের ব্যালান্সশিট কাল্পনিক, সাজানো তথ্যের ওপর নির্মিত।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে গুরুতর মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন হয়েছে: আসক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে