Signs of conspiracies by defeated forces becoming evident: CA

Political parties must make their unity against fascism more visible, says Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said today that within a year, signs of conspiracies by defeated forces are becoming evident.

"On the first anniversary of the July Uprising, we wanted to bring all political parties together to remember the past. We took up programmes accordingly. This would have made our unity against fascism visible. But within a year, signs of conspiracies by defeated forces are becoming evident," he said.

The chief adviser made these remarks at a meeting today at the state guest house Jamuna with leaders of 13 political parties and alliances.

He said that although there were differences of opinion and competition, political parties must make their unity against fascism more visible.

Otherwise, the fascists will see it as an opportunity, the chief adviser said.

The meeting was attended by Syed Hasibuddin Hossain of Rastro Sangskar Andolon, Zonayed Saki of Gonosonghoti Andolon, Mojibur Rahman of AB Party, Shahidullah Kaiser of Nagorik Oikya, Nurul Haque of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Redwan Ahmed of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Ahmad Abdul Kader of Khelafat Majlish, Saiful Haque of Biplobi Workers Party, Tania Rob of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, Shahadat Hossain Selim of the 12-party alliance, Bazlur Rashid Firoz of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Ruhin Hossain Prince of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and Mizanur Rahman of Gono Forum.

All parties attending today's meeting expressed their support for keeping the political and people's unity against fascism intact.

They urged the chief adviser to be stricter in maintaining law and order.

The leaders expressed full support for reform, justice, and the election process, and requested that all-party meetings be held more regularly ahead of the election to resist fascism.