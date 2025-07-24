1,200 sued over storming of Secretariat

Police have filed a case against around 1,200 unidentified individuals in connection with the violent demonstration at the Secretariat, which led to clashes between law enforcers and protesters.

The case was filed Tuesday night with Shahbagh Police Station on charges of illegal gathering, assault on law enforcers, attempted murder, vandalism of government vehicles, and an attempt to break into the Secretariat compound.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman accepted the case yesterday and directed police to submit the investigation report by August 28, according to court sources.

At least 75 people were injured on Tuesday as clashes broke out at the Secretariat between law enforcers and HSC examinees, who were demonstrating for various demands, including the resignation of Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar and the education secretary.

Police and army personnel charged truncheons and fired tear gas canisters as students stormed the Secretariat complex, triggering a chase and counter-chase that lasted for over an hour. Protests also erupted in different parts of the country, with demonstrators blocking key roads for hours.

Their demands also included the publication of a full and accurate list of the deceased and injured in the Milestone jet crash.

The students were protesting the government's delayed response in postponing the HSC exams, despite the tragic jet crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari on Monday.

The government announced the postponement around 3:00am, just hours before the test was to begin on Tuesday. The students said they were angered by the late decision.