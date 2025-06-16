Brace for a COVID-dengue double blow

Proper measures needed to prevent potential outbreaks

We are alarmed by the simultaneous resurgence of COVID and dengue at a time when the healthcare system and the government arms responsible for managing them remain quite unprepared. Of the two health threats, the rise in coronavirus infections—returning after a gap of several years—is particularly concerning, given how far behind public hospitals are in resuming basic testing services. If this situation persists, in an environment proving to be conducive to the spread of these infectious diseases, there could be simultaneous outbreaks, taking things out of control.

Currently, as per a report by this daily, over 90 percent of COVID tests are being conducted by private hospitals. In the first 15 days of June, tests were carried out at 20 hospitals, of which only three were government-run. This is because most government hospitals are still unable to conduct testing, with many requiring recalibration of long-unused equipment or facing a shortage of trained technicians in part due to the expiry of a major COVID support project. Although some government hospitals have received test kits and announced plans to resume testing, many have yet to begin. Meanwhile, 11 medical colleges outside Dhaka were instructed to activate their RT-PCR facilities. Given that the extended Eid holiday has only just concluded, some delay in resuming or upgrading services is understandable, but we urge swift progress.

Between June 5—when the first COVID death was recorded after the gap—and June 15, there have been four coronavirus-related deaths. As data on infections shows, the virus is quietly regaining ground, and with the Eid holiday now over, and increasing risks of community transmission in public spaces drawing large footfall, there could be a significant uptick if proper measures are not taken. Reports of surging infections caused partly by new coronavirus sub-variants in neighbouring countries, including India, also underscore the risk.

Against this backdrop, the parallel spike in dengue cases comes as a double blow, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and healthcare workers just as they begin to brace for a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections. A per a report by Prothom Alo, from March to May, the number of dengue patients doubled each month. In the first half of June, 1,643 new cases were reported, which is nearly the same as May's total. The dengue risk is particularly grave outside Dhaka where current weather patterns—with excessive rain and humidity—as well as poor mosquito control measures in the absence of elected representatives have created an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. The simultaneous resurgence of coronavirus and dengue, if left unchecked, is bound to have a debilitating effect.

We, therefore, urge the health authorities to expedite their preparations. Without proper interventions—such as mass awareness campaigns, improved testing and treatment facilities, and aggressive mosquito control drives—we risk repeating the mistakes that made previous outbreaks so deadly. Raising awareness is also crucial as most people still seem unaware of the health risks and protocols.