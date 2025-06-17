Dengue cases rising nationwide

At least 30 people have died from dengue across the country so far this year, while 5,988 others have been hospitalised, according to the DGHS.

Sourav Chakrabarti, an HSC student from Noakhali, came to Daudkandi in Cumilla to spend his vacation with relatives. However, his holiday turned into a period of suffering after he was diagnosed with dengue.

He was admitted to Mugda General Hospital on June 14 and is now in slightly better condition after receiving treatment.

Sourav's father Shabuj Chakrabarti is also undergoing treatment in the hospital's dedicated dengue ward after contracting the virus.

"Many people in our area have been infected by this deadly virus," said Shabuj.

Tahmidul Islam, a resident of Jurain, was admitted to the hospital with a high fever on June 12. He said he is feeling a bit better after treatment but has not fully recovered.

A nurse at the hospital reported that 26 dengue patients are currently being treated in the hospital's dedicated dengue ward on the 10th floor. She noted that the number of dengue patients is increasing day by day.

Among the hospitalised patients, 1,393 are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in Dhaka. Of them, 38 patients are being treated at the Mugda Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Barguna is now the hotspot of dengue cases in the country, with 1,685 cases reported.

Prof Nazmul of Suhrawardy Hospital said while their hospital has not opened a dedicated dengue ward, patients are being treated as needed.

He noted that although fewer patients are being admitted, many are receiving treatment at home.

He also mentioned a rising trend in chikungunya cases this year. "Patients are coming in with dengue, chikungunya, and coronavirus infections, which often causes confusion among both patients and doctors," he said.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, explained that patients with fever and cold symptoms often have viral infections such as influenza or Covid-19.

Covid-19 patients may also experience symptoms like loss of smell and mild diarrhoea. On the other hand, a fever without cold symptoms may indicate dengue or chikungunya, he added.

"We are seeing many chikungunya patients, most of whom do not require hospitalisation, which is why these cases often go unrecorded," he also said.

He explained that joint pain from chikungunya typically lasts more than a week, making it difficult for patients to stand straight, while dengue-related muscle pain usually eases within a week.

Prof Nazmul advised everyone to use mosquito nets and wear masks to prevent infection.

He also recommended getting an NS1 test immediately after the onset of fever to detect dengue. Since chikungunya testing is not widely available, patients who test negative for NS1 are observed for a few days before being treated for suspected chikungunya.

He also advised anyone with a fever to consult a doctor and stay hydrated with fluids like coconut water, saline, and fruit juices.