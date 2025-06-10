Rising COVID cases in Asia should serve as a warning for us

Bangladesh health authorities must prepare accordingly

Amid a rise in infections caused by new sub-variants of the coronavirus in some neighbouring countries, Bangladesh's health ministry has advised citizens to refrain from travelling to India and other affected nations unless absolutely necessary. According to Indian media, the country recently reported over 6,000 Covid cases within a 24-hour period. So far in 2025, India has reported 65 Covid-related deaths. Similarly, in the last week of May, Thailand recorded 65,880 new Covid cases and three fatalities. The number of cases in other Asian countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, has also risen significantly.

In Bangladesh, although no significant surge in hospital admissions has been reported, health authorities have noted a slight uptick in flu-like symptoms and respiratory illnesses in urban areas. Experts have cautioned that low testing rates may be masking the true extent of community transmission, calling for enhanced monitoring.

With the World Health Organization announcing on May 28 that global SARS-CoV-2 activity has been increasing since February—reaching a test positivity rate of 11 percent, a level not seen since July 2024—and with cases rising in neighbouring regions, the time for caution has once again arrived. Although the world has somewhat adjusted to living with the virus, if the previous pandemic years have taught us anything, it is that overcoming Covid becomes easier with better preparedness.

Raising awareness, therefore, is key, but it must be matched by swift and coordinated action from the authorities. The government must ensure an adequate supply of test kits, medical equipment, and vaccines. Reportedly, Covid test kits are currently unavailable in government hospitals. According to sources at the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there are currently 3.1 million vaccine doses in stock, of which 1.7 million will expire by August. All this suggests that our Covid preparedness is once again at a poor level.

Now that we know so much about the virus, there is really no excuse for failing to prevent another surge in Covid cases and fatalities. The government must ensure that adequate supplies are available at all public hospitals and health facilities. In addition, surveillance and risk communication activities must be strengthened at the International Health Regulations (IHR) desks in all land, sea, and airports for incoming travellers. The use of thermal scanners or digital handheld thermometers with non-contact techniques to measure body temperature must be ensured at all entry points, along with sufficient provision of masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

The DGHS has issued a set of guidelines to reduce the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease. Meanwhile, Dhaka metro rail authorities and the railway ministry have urged travellers to wear masks and abide by health guidelines. These infection prevention guidelines should continue to be disseminated to raise public awareness and help prevent the spread of the virus.