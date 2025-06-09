People cautioned of travelling to India, affected countries as Covid spreads

DGHS has also instructed to enhance health screening and surveillance measures at all land, river, and airports

Amid a rise in infections caused by new sub-variants of the coronavirus in neighbouring countries, the health authority has asked people to refrain from travelling to India and other affected countries unless absolutely necessary.

It has also instructed the relevant authorities to enhance health screening and surveillance measures at all land, river, and airports across the country to mitigate the risk of the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued the directive on June 4 and made it public through its website yesterday, Prof Halimur Rashid, Line Director of Communicable Disease Control at the DGHS, told The Daily Star today.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid on Thursday, and the infection rate shows a rising trend, the health ministry said. Three people were detected with Covid yesterday (Sunday), Prof Halimur said.

In its circular, the DGHS said there has been a recent increase in infections caused by new sub-variants of the coronavirus -- particularly Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 -- in several neighbouring countries.

To prevent the transmission of these variants into Bangladesh through international travellers, surveillance and risk communication activities must be strengthened at the International Health Regulations (IHR) desks in all land, sea, and air ports for travellers coming from India and other affected countries, as well as Bangladeshi citizens travelling to India and other infected countries, it said.

The DGHS asked the relevant authorities to use thermal scanners or digital handheld thermometers with non-contact techniques to measure body temperature at all entry points; ensure an adequate stock of masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers; and disseminate infection prevention guidelines to raise public awareness and prevent virus transmission.

It also advised people to wash hands with soap as needed -- at least for 23 seconds, seven times a day; use masks to cover the nose and mouth; maintain a minimum distance of three feet from infected individuals; avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and cover the nose and mouth with an elbow, tissue, or cloth when sneezing or coughing.

The DGHS also asked people to stay at home if they are ill, seek medical attention at the nearest hospital in case of severe illness, and, if needed, contact the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) hotline at 01401-196293.