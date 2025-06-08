Tulip seeks meeting with Yunus over corruption allegations, Guardian reports

Tulip Siddiq, has requested a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus during his visit to London next week, in an effort to clear up what she describes as a "misunderstanding" after corruption allegations made by his administration led to her resignation from the UK government, according to The Guardian.

According to a report published by the British news publisher today, Tulip, in a letter to the chief adviser, asked for a chance to discuss the ongoing controversy during his trip to London, in which he is expected to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In the letter, she wrote that she hoped a meeting might "help clear up the misunderstanding perpetuated by the anti-corruption committee in Dhaka that I have questions to answer in relation to my mother's sister, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina".

She continued, "I am a UK citizen, born in London and representing the people of Hampstead and Highgate in parliament for the last decade.

"I have no property nor any business interests whatsoever in Bangladesh. The country is dear to my heart but it is not the country where I was born, live in or have built my career in.

"I have sought to clarify this to the ACC but they refuse to engage with my lawyers in London and apparently keep sending correspondence to a random address in Dhaka."

Tulip added, "Every move in this fantasy investigation is briefed to the media, and yet no engagement was facilitated with my legal team.

"I know you'll appreciate how important it is to ensure those reports do not become a distraction from the critical work of doing my very best for my constituents and my country."

Tulip, whose aunt, Sheikh Hasina, was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15 years as prime minister, has been accused by authorities in Dhaka of benefitting from the former regime.

A series of allegations have been aired in the media, including a claim by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that Tulip or her mother received a 7,200 sq ft plot of land through "abuse of power and influence".

The ACC has been investigating allegations that Sheikh Hasina and members of her wider family embezzled billions of pounds from infrastructure projects, based on a series of claims made by Bobby Hajjaj, a political opponent of the former prime minister.

Tulip has claimed she is the target of a "politically motivated smear campaign" orchestrated by her aunt's adversaries.

When contacted by The Daily Star over phone this afternoon, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary at the Chief Adviser's Office, said that they had yet to receive the letter officially, as government offices remain closed since June 5 due to public holidays.

"The mass killings during July and August occurred under the orders of Sheikh Hasina, and we did not see any remorse or condemnation from the Sheikh family." he said.