Singapore arrive in Dhaka for AFC Asian Cup qualifier

The Singapore national football team landed in Dhaka last night ahead of their highly anticipated 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier third round fixture against hosts Bangladesh, scheduled for June 10 at the National Stadium.

The match has already sparked significant excitement among local fans, fueled by the prospect of seeing English-born midfielder Hamza Choudhury and Canada-based Shamit Shome play together for the home side.

Singapore, currently ranked 161st in the FIFA rankings, are coming off a morale-boosting 3-0 win over the Maldives (ranked 164th). This victory marked the end of a six-game winless streak and a seven-month drought, providing a timely boost ahead of their clash with Bangladesh, ranked 183rd.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enter the match in growing form and confidence under the guidance of head coach Javier Cabrera. The team held higher-ranked India to a commendable 0-0 draw in March and followed it up with a convincing 2-0 win over Bhutan (181) in a friendly match. That game, played at the National Stadium, marked the return of international football to the venue after 55 months, with fans turning out in force to support the home side.

Singapore will hold their first training session today at the Armed Police Battalion Field from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, followed by a final practice session at the National Stadium tomorrow from 5:45pm to 6:45pm.

With both teams eager to make a statement in the qualifiers, and passionate fans expected to fill the stands, the stage is set for an electrifying night of football in Dhaka.