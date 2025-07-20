Football
Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:29 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:33 AM

Iran book final ticket to 2026 women's Asian Cup

Photo: AFC

Iran has booked the final ticket to the women's Asian Cup, beating Jordan 2-1, with the cast now set for the 2026 tournament in Australia.

Marziyeh Jafari's side defied the odds with victory in Amman on Saturday to ensure they will be at the event in Perth, Gold Coast, and Sydney from March 1–21.

Defending champions China, Asian powerhouses Japan and South Korea, along with the host nation all qualified automatically.

Joining Iran in batting through the qualifiers was India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and North Korea.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 -- the final 12 teams are locked in," said local organising committee chief Sarah Walsh on Sunday.

"There's a real energy building, not just here in Australia but across Asia, and this diverse, high-quality line-up shows just how far women's football has come."

Iran remains in the same pot as India and Bangladesh. The tournament draw will take place in Sydney on July 29.

