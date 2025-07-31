Football
Messi returns with late heroics as Miami edge Atlas in Leagues Cup

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi marked his return in spectacular fashion, assisting on both goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Inter Miami edged Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup group-stage opener on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the sixth minute of added time, Messi squared a precise pass across the 6-yard box for Marcelo Weigandt to slot home, sealing victory after a tense contest. The goal, initially flagged offside, was confirmed by VAR, triggering fireworks and wild celebrations at Chase Stadium.

Messi, playing his first game since serving a one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, had earlier set up Telasco Segovia's opener in the 57th minute. Receiving a clever through ball from Sergio Busquets, Messi unselfishly rolled it across for Segovia to finish calmly.

Atlas hit back in the 80th minute when Rivaldo Lozano pounced on a loose ball and fired in to level the match, setting up a dramatic finale.

"It's a competition that we always do well in," Messi said in Spanish post-match. "We did a great job against a strong team."

The win highlighted Messi's continued influence—he now has five assists in July to go with his eight MLS goals that earned him Player of the Month honors.

The night also featured Rodrigo De Paul's Miami debut, while Luis Suárez rattled the crossbar and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo kept Miami in the game with key saves.

Coach Javier Mascherano praised his side's resilience: "We won a game we didn't play brilliantly, but in the final second, in an epic way, we managed to do it."

For Messi, who embraced close friend De Paul and Suárez after the winner, the emotional celebration reflected his enduring joy for the game—even at 38.

"Messi's reaction surprised me," Atlas coach Gonzalo Pineda admitted. "He's won everything, yet he still celebrates like this. It shows how much he loves competing."

Related topic:
Lionel MessiInter Miamifootball
