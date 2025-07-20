Howe confident Isak will remain 'a Newcastle player' amid transfer speculation

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is confident that striker Alexander Isak will be at the Premier League club at the start of the 2025-26 season, after leaving the Swede out of their 4-0 friendly loss to Celtic due to transfer talk.

British media reported earlier this week that Premier League champions Liverpool were interested in signing the 25-year-old Sweden international, who has three years left on his Newcastle contract.

Isak bagged 23 Premier League goals last season, only behind Liverpool talisman and Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah (29). Isak, capped 52 times for his country, joined Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2022 and has since netted 62 times in 109 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions.

"It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him," Howe told reporters after Saturday's match.

"The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn't fair to him. But I'm confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window.

"It's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I'm confident he'll be here at the start of the season.

"Yes, I've had discussions with him but that's not abnormal. I respect a player's career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he's trained really well and I realise there'll be noise around him."

Newcastle, who qualified for Champions League football after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, will next be in action against Arsenal in a friendly match in Singapore next Sunday.