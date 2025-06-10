Bangladesh-Singapore clash lights up stadium

The National Stadium was transformed into a festive atmosphere hours before kickoff as passionate fans poured in for the highly anticipated Asian Cup qualifier between hosts Bangladesh and Singapore. Although the match was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., excitement reached fever pitch well before the stadium gates opened at 2 p.m. With over 18,000 tickets snapped up in record time, the 22,000-capacity venue buzzed with the rare electricity of a full house. Many fans, still desperate for tickets, lingered outside hoping for a last-minute miracle. Banners bearing the portrait of Hamza Choudhury waved high as supporters of all ages celebrated the occasion like a festival-- proving that when the stakes are high, Bangladeshi football can still command a crowd.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED